Prior -0.1%

Market index 205.2 vs 199.9 prior

Purchase index 169.7 vs 162.6 prior

Refinance index 367.1 vs 373.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.90% vs 7.14% prior

A slight bump higher in mortgage activity in the past week, which comes as the average interest rate of the most popular home loan in the US falls back below 7% in a 24 bps dip. That said, overall conditions are still just off their worst since 1997 so this doesn't really say a lot.