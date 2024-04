Prior +0.1%

Market index 202.1 vs 195.7 prior

Purchase index 145.6 vs 138.7 prior

Refinance index 500.7 vs 498.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.13% vs 7.01% prior

Despite a jump in the rates, mortgage applications in the past week rebounded a fair bit. Both purchases and refinancing activities also climbed with the latter index at its highest since May last year.