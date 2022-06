Prior +6.6%

Market index 320.4 vs 307.4 prior

Purchase index 242.8 vs 225.0 prior

Refinancing index 712.7 vs 735.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.98% vs 5.65% prior

A rush in home buying before the Fed? That is perhaps the case as the average long-term mortgage rate climbs by another 33 bps to its highest since November 2008. Refinancing activity did drop though, so the jump is largely supported by a spike in purchases.