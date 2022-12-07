Prior -0.8%

Market index 204.2 vs 208.1 prior

Purchase index 175.5 vs 181.0 prior

Refinance index 340.8 vs 325.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.41% vs 6.49% prior

Mortgage activity declined once again in the past week, this time led by purchases as refinancing activity picked up slightly after the sharp decline in the week prior. While rates have come down a fair bit, they are still elevated and that continues to weigh on housing market activity - even if prices haven't actually reflected that too much during the course of the year.