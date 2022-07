Prior -6.3%

Market index 276.0 vs 281.1 prior

Purchase index 206.4 vs 208.0 prior

Refinancing index 631.4 vs 655.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.74% vs 5.82% prior

Mortgage activity continues to decline with both purchases and refinances falling once again. Housing market sentiment isn't looking good and that may be a spot that the Fed needs to watch in the months ahead.