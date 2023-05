Prior -4.6%

Market index 197.4 vs 205.0 prior

Purchase index 154.4 vs 158.3 prior

Refinance index 412.5 vs 443.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.91% vs 6.69% prior

Once again, mortgage activity declined as there is a significant jump in the interest rate of the most popular US home loan. The 30-year rate increased to 6.91% in the past week, marking its highest level since the first week of November last year. That led to a further decline in both purchase and refinancing activity. Pain.