Prior -7.1%

Market index 617.8 vs 551.7 prior

Purchase index 312.2 vs 300.1 prior

Refinancing index 2,355.4 vs 1,989.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 3.78% vs 3.72% prior

After a major tumble in refinancing activity in the week prior, we're seeing a bounce back now and that mostly led to the rebound in mortgage applications in the past week. The good news at least is that purchases also increased, despite the long-term rate rising further to its highest since March 2020.