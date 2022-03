Prior -0.7%

Market index 502.5 vs 463.1 prior

Purchase index 267.6 vs 246.3 prior

Refinancing index 1,829.7 vs 1,685.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.09% vs 4.15% prior

The long-term mortgage rate drops slightly from its highest since May 2019 as mortgage applications rebound strongly in the past week, owing to both a jump in purchases and refinancing activity. But the bounce comes after weeks of a struggle so we'll have to see if this is just a bit of a light blip in the trend.