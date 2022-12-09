Despite the better news coming out of China on reopening the USD is adding ona few points in Europe/UK morning trade.

There is no fresh news apart from what has been posted.

Still ahead is the inflation expectations survey from the UK. Markets seem comfortable expecting a 50bp rate hike from the Bank of England next week so I am not sure this data point will move the needle too much.

Also on the agenda is PPI and Michigan consumer sentiment from the US later. I'll have more to come on these separately.