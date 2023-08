NAHB housing market index

Prior was 55

Current single family home sales 57 versus 61 in June

home sales over next 6 months 55 versus 62 in June

index of prospective buyers 34 versus in 40 June

The big news among home builders today is that Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake in D.R. Horton in a filing. With this data point, you can see the impact of higher rates. Currently, the 30-year fixed is tracking at a cycle high and it seems as though when rates get a 7-handle, the buying stops.