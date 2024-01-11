USD/JPY has dropped rapidly to 145.00. Yen tends to catch a bid at times of geopolitical tensions such as air strikes.
There are widespread expectations of US and UK military strikes against Houthi's:
- Bombs set to fly in Yemen tonight - report
- Amidst anticipation of military strikes on Yemen's Houthi, Biden's schedule confuses
There are social media reports of a US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft over the Gulf of Aden, around 80 miles off the Yemeni coast.
More:
- reports now of explosions in the Yemen port of Hodeidah
Voice of America reports the attacks are currently taking place