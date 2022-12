Prior was 632K

Sales monthly change +5.8% vs -4.7% expected

Prior change +7.5%

New home sales have been strong in the past couple months but much of that is the backlog from previously and home builders are talking about slow order books lately. It will be interesting to see at which rates home buyers return because a 30-year fixed has fallen to 6.4% from +7% during the October peak. I imagine a sub-6% level will pull people out of the woodwork.