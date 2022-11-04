- Prior was +263K (revised to +315K)
- Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.6% expected
- Prior unemployment rate 3.5%
- Participation rate 62.2% vs 62.3% prior (was 63.4% pre-pandemic)
- U6 underemployment rate 6.8% vs 6.7% prior
- Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected (prior +0.3%)
- Average hourly earnings Earnings A company's earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. +4.7% y/y vs +4.7% expected (prior 5.0%)
- Average weekly hours 34.5 vs 34.5 expected
- Change in private payrolls 233K vs +200K expected
- Change in manufacturing payrolls +32K vs +15K expected
- Household survey -306K vs +204K prior
How to Trade Nonfarm Payrolls Often, traders wait in earnest (or trepidation) for the release, with considerably less trading activity just before the release, often called the calm before the storm, as a price squeeze takes hold.Some traders actually trade these huge spikes (known as news traders), by entering the market immediately after the figure is released, and just before the price makes its move. Depending on how much divergence there is from the expected figure, retail news traders try and take advantage of the fact that there’s guaranteed to be huge movement. continue to run hot. The uptick in unemployment is notable but it's coming in lower participation. The household survey is a fair bit softer than the establishment survey.