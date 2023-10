Prior was 68.1

Current conditions 66.7 vs 70.4 expected (71.4 prior)

Expectations 60.7 vs 65.5 expected (66.0 prior)

1-year inflation 3.8% vs 3.2% prior

5-10 year 3.0% vs 2.8% prior

I don't like this survey and this rise is likely due to higher gasoline prices (before the recent fall) but the market isn't going to like any of this.