Reuters with the report, saying that while Bloomberg reported on Friday an agreement had been finalized and two people familiar with the matter later confirmed the news to Reuters there has been no official confirmation.

Reuters now with:

An American official on Tuesday made the most direct comments by a U.S. authority to date acknowledging the existence of a deal with Japan and the Netherlands for those countries to impose new restrictions on exports of chipmaking tools to China.



"We can't talk about the deal right now," Deputy Commerce Department Secretary Don Graves said on the sidelines of an event in Washington. "But you can certainly talk to our friends in Japan and the Netherlands."

-

This concerns export restrictions on shipments of chipmaking tools to China. The US needed to include the Netherlands and Japan, home to chipmaking powerhouses ASML and Tokyo Electron, among others.