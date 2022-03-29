Headlines from a US official says:

  • Russia shifting gears, world should be prepared for continued major offensives on other areas in Ukraine
  • US believes any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal
  • no one should mistake Russian troop movement from Moscow ending the conflict

Meanwhile Canada's Trudeau is on the wires saying:

  • Ukraine war will end if for withdrawal of Russian troops, and when Ukraine's sovereignty is restored
  • many will face higher energy and food prices due to war, while others will see shortages and famine

In the US  stock market  , the snapshot shows

  • Dow industrial average +177 points or 0.51%
  • S&P index up 29.38 points or +0.64%
  • NASDAQ index +185 points or +1.29%
  • Russell 2000+41.45 points or +2.0%