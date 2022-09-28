Pending home sales for August 2022:

  • prior month -1.0% revised to -0.6%
  • pending home sales -2.0% vs. -1.4% expected
  • pending home sales index 88.4 vs. 90.2 last month (revised from 89.8).
  • Midwest -5.2% to 88.4
  • Northeast -3.4% to 76.6
  • South -0.9% to 105.4
  • West rose 1.4% to 71.0

In index above 100 coincides with a higher level of activity relative to 2001

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHS), a leading indicator of housing activity, measures housing contract activity, and is based on signed real estate contracts for existing single-family homes, condos, and co-ops. Because a home goes under contract a month or two before it is sold, the Pending Home Sales Index generally leads Existing-Home Sales by a month or two.

