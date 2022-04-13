US PPI for March 2022 at all time high
Prior report 10.0% PPI MoM 1.4% vs 1.1% estimate PPI Final Demand YoY 11.2% vs 10.6% estimate. This is the all time high going back to Nov 2010 inception PPI ex food and energy YoY 9.2% vs 8.4% estimate PPI ex food and energy MoM 1.0% versus 0.5% estimate Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 0.9 percent in March, the
largest advance since rising 1.0 percent in January 2021. For the 12 months ended in March, the
index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 7.0 percent. Goods PPI up 2.3%> Half of the increase was energy related (up 5.7% for the month). Ex food and energy the goods component would have been up 1.1% Services PPI up 0.9%
The full report can be found
HERE
The data is all hotter than expected and runs a bit counter to the CPI data that had traders thinking we have peaked. There are pipeline costs (more
) that have not worked through into the economy. Bright spot would be the energy component is lower MoM. inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
