US President Biden speaking ahead of the meeting he is now having with US House Speaker McCarthy on debt limit negotiations.

  • Optimistic we will make some progress on debt ceiling
  • We need a bipartisan agreement, need to sell it to our constituencies
  • We should be looking at tax loopholes and that wealthy pay their fair share
  • I’m glad the Speaker’s here today, we both agree default is not an option, we both talked about the need for bipartisan agreement

Mccarthy weighing in:

  • Looking forward to finding common ground

This appears to be where we are at: