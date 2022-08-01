Following up on this from earlier:

says a US counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan over the weekend killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri

“Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more”

Biden says he made the final approval to kill al-Zawahiri a week ago

Zawahri was the No. 2 in Al Qaeda on September 11. US American officials considered him a central plotter of the attacks.

-

The Taliban was harbouring Zawahri in a Kabul safe house, in violation of the Doha agreement.