Prior was -206.8B

The current account represents the most comprehensive gauge of a nation's international financial interactions. It encapsulates not just the exchange of goods and services, but also earnings from foreign investments and payments made on investments from abroad within the U.S. In addition, it covers transfers like overseas aid and remittances.

The number had been steadily improving after blowing out at the start of the pandemic but stalled in Q1 and remains far below pre-pandemic levels.