US real GDP
  • The advance reading on Q2 was -0.9% vs +0.5% expected
  • Q1 was -1.4% annualized
  • Personal consumption +1.5% vs +1.1% advance reading
  • Core PCE prices +4.4% vs +4.4% expected
  • PCE prices +7.1% vs +7.1% advance
  • GDP final sales +1.3% vs +1.1% prelim
  • Corporate profits after tax +9.1% vs -4.9% in Q1
  • Consumer spending on durables -0.1%

Percentage point changes:

  • Inventories cut 1.83 pp vs 2.01 pp in advance
  • Goods cut 0.57 pp vs 1.08 pp in advance
  • Services added 1.56 pp vs 1.78 pp in advance
  • Gross private domestic investment -2.67 pp vs -2.73 pp
  • Net exports +1.42 vs +1.43 pp
  • Government spending -0.32 pp vs -0.33 pp

The US dollar is doing a bit better after the data. The ex motor vehicles number was revised to -0.6% from -1.0%.