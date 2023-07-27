Final Q1 reading was +2.0% annualized

Q4 was +2.6% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +1.6% vs +4.2% prior

Consumer spending on durables % vs +16.3% prior

GDP final sales +2.3% vs +1.4% expected

GDP deflator +2.2% vs +3.0% expected

Core PCE +3.8% vs +4.0% expected (4.9% prior)

Exports -10.8%

Imports-7.8%

Business investment +4.9%

Percentage point changes

Net trade -0.12 pp vs +0.58 pp in Q1

Inventories +0.14 pp vs -2.14 pp in Q1

Govt +0.06 pp vs +0.85 pp in Q1

The early prints are GDP are market movers but it's a bit of a fool's errand. The consensus on Q1 GDP when it was released was 2.0% and the market freaked when it came in at 1.1%. In the weeks ahead, it was revised to exactly 2.0%. Today's reading will be similarly revised as more data comes in.

On the details, the market was more optimistic about the Q1 numbers than the headlines indicate because there was such a large inventory draw. Some of that is normalization post-covid but there was also de-stocking ahead of an anticipated recession that could reverse in the quarters ahead.