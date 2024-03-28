Second Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized

Final Q3 reading was +4.9% annualized

Q2 was +2.1% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +3.3% vs +3.0% second reading

Consumer spending on durables % vs +3.2% second reading

GDP final sales +3.9% vs +3.5% second reading

GDP deflator 1.7% vs +1.7% second reading

Core PCE +2.0% vs +2.1% second reading

Business investment +0.7% vs +0.9% second reading

Corporate profits +3.9%

Government added 0.79 pp to GDP

Inventories subtracted 0.47 pp from GDP

Full report

The final GDP report is rarely a market mover but can offer some hints at the following quarter. It's also another tick in the box showing a resilient economy.