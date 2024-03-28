Details:
- Consumer spending +3.3% vs +3.0% second reading
- Consumer spending on durables % vs +3.2% second reading
- GDP final sales +3.9% vs +3.5% second reading
- GDP deflator 1.7% vs +1.7% second reading
- Core PCE +2.0% vs +2.1% second reading
- Business investment +0.7% vs +0.9% second reading
- Corporate profits +3.9%
- Government added 0.79 pp to GDP
- Inventories subtracted 0.47 pp from GDP
The final GDP report is rarely a market mover but can offer some hints at the following quarter. It's also another tick in the box showing a resilient economy.