US GDP
  • Second Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized
  • Final Q3 reading was +4.9% annualized
  • Q2 was +2.1% annualized

Details:

  • Consumer spending +3.3% vs +3.0% second reading
  • Consumer spending on durables % vs +3.2% second reading
  • GDP final sales +3.9% vs +3.5% second reading
  • GDP deflator 1.7% vs +1.7% second reading
  • Core PCE +2.0% vs +2.1% second reading
  • Business investment +0.7% vs +0.9% second reading
  • Corporate profits +3.9%
  • Government added 0.79 pp to GDP
  • Inventories subtracted 0.47 pp from GDP
  • Full report

The final GDP report is rarely a market mover but can offer some hints at the following quarter. It's also another tick in the box showing a resilient economy.

GDP chart