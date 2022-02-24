US Q4 GDP second estimate
  • First reading was +6.9%
  • Final Q3 reading was +2.4%
  • Personal consumption +3.1% vs +3.3% prelim
  • GDP price index +6.3% vs +6.4% prelim
  • Core PCE +5.0% vs +4.9% prelim
  • Deflator +7.2% vs +7.0% prelim
  • Full report

Details:

  • Ex motor vehicles +6.4% vs +6.3% prelim
  • Final sales +2.0% vs +1.9% prelim
  • Inventories added 4.90 pp to GDP
  • Business investment added 5.38 pp to GDP
  • Business investment in equipment +2.4% vs +0.8% prior
  • Net exports were a 0.07 pp drag on GDP
  • Exports +23.6% vs +24.5% prelim
  • Imports +17.6% vs +17.5% prelim
  • Home investment +1.0% vs -0.8% prelim

The  inflation  numbers are continued to ratchet higher but overall the market has much more to worry about than what was happening 2-5 months ago in the US economy.