The US Treasury sold $44 billion in two-year notes.

  • Prior was 2.519%
  • Bid to cover at 2.51 vs 2.61 prior

Yields had started to come back down today but this puffed them up. The OTR 2s are now at 3.11%, up by about 1 bps since the sale.

I would have expected real money to make a better show with the opportunity to take down 2s yielding above 3% but that wasn't the case. That might have been a concession because we get both 2s and 5s today, with the later coming in 90 mins at 1 pm ET.

