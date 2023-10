Prior was +0.5% (revised to +0.6%)

Export prices +0.7% vs +0.5% expected

Prior was +1.3% *(revised to +1.1%)

Year over year:

Import prices -1.7% vs -3.0% prior

Export prices -4.1% vs -5.5% prior

The PPI and CPI reports were both hot this week, pushing yields higher. This is something of a reprieve but it's the least-important inflation metric.