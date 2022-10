US wholesale inventories for September 2022

Wholesale inventories for September 0.8% vs. 1.0% estimate.

Prior month 1.4% revised from 1.3% previously reported

retail inventories ex auto -0.1% vs. +0.7% last month (revised from +0.6%).

Inventories feeds into the GDP data. Higher inventories tend to increase GDP (all things being equal). Inventories continue to rise but are nearer the lows going back to 2021.