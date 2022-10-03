Prior was 51.5

Input pricing 'eases further'

firms expanded their workforce numbers at the fastest pace since March

Greater production was linked to increased client demand

New orders rose for the first time for four months

This is surprisingly strong, especially with the US dollar weighing on exports. The ISM manufacturing report is due at the top of the hour.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:

“With US manufacturers reporting a return to growth of order books for the first time in four months, as well as improved job gains, the September survey brings welcome news that business conditions are starting to improve again. However, even with the latest improvement, the weakness of the data in recent months still point to manufacturing acting as a drag on the economy in the third quarter, and demand will need to revive further if any meaningful positive contribution to GDP is going to be seen in the rest of the year.

“The brightest signs of life are coming from the domestic market, with producers of both consumer goods and, most notably, business equipment reporting improved sales to the home market. Manufacturers across the board are, however, reporting further export losses, linked to weaker economic growth abroad and the dollar’s strength.

“While the strong dollar is curbing exports, a beneficial effect from the greenback’s strength is being seen via lower import costs. With supply chain delays also easing substantially again in September and shipping costs falling, upwards pressure on firms’ costs has moderated sharply, which will feed through to lower goods prices to consumers.”