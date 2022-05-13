It's a happy Friday in markets after another rough week. Bitcoin is up nearly 10% and that's been a strong tell.
S&P 500 futures are at a session high, up 59 points, or 1.5%.
Barring a mammoth rally, this will be the sixth straight week of declines.
