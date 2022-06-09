The major US  indices  are trading sharply lower on the day in closing on the lows. The downside was led by the  NASDAQ  which fell -2.75%. The Dow industrial average closed down just short of 2.0%.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average -638.11 points or -1.94% at 32272.78
  • S&P index -97.97 points or -2.38% at 4017.81
  • NASDAQ index -332.04 points or -2.75% at 11754.24
  • Russell 2000-40.15 points or -2.12% at 1850.85

The top 3 Dow decliners were:

  • Boeing, -4.19%
  • Walt Disney, -3.8%
  • Apple -3.6%

The only gainer in the Dow 30 was Home Depot which rose 0.82%.

Big losers today included:

  • Novavax, -17.22%.
  • Moderna, -9.76%
  • Block, -9.69%
  • Beyond Meat, -8.74%
  • Alibaba, -8.13%
  • Nio, -7.7%
  • DoorDash -7.14%
  • Roblox, -6.98%
  • GameStop -6.93%
  • AirBnB, -6.5%

Big gainers included:

  • chewy, +2.83%
  • Fortinet, +0.99%
  • Costco, +0.87%
  • Home Depot, +0.82%
  • Whirlpool, +0.15%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +0.03%