Nasdaq daily

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.3%

Nasdaq +0.2%

Russell 2000 +1.2%

DJIA +0.7%

Stocks were flying high at the open but Apple was sued by the DOJ for anti-trust and fell 4.1%. That set off some profit-taking in tech but the bulls can hardly complain about a record close.

Shares of LULU are down 4% after hours on weak guidance.