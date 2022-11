Fed chairman Jerome Powell signaled a higher terminal top for rates and also said he wasn't worried about overtightening.

That completely reversed the dovish hints in the FOMC statement and led to a brutal selloff in stock markets.

S&P 500 down 96 points to 3759, or -2.50%

Nasdaq down 3.4%

Russell 2000 -2.9%

DJIA -1.5%

Toronto TSX -0.9%

The daily candle on the S&P 500 isn't pretty.