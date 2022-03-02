The major  indices  are trading modestly higher in early trading after yesterday's declines. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

In other markets,

  • Spot gold is down $-16.50 or -0.84% at $1928.26
  • crude oil is trading at $109.80. That's up about $6.40
  • bitcoin is trading at $43,806. That's down modestly on the day
  • two year yield is at 1.438+11.5 basis points
  • 10 year yield is trading up at 1.796 up 7.7 basis points
  • wheat is trading up $0.75 at $10.59
  • corn futures are trading up four cents at $7.29