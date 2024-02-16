The major US stock indices are closing lower on the day and for the trading week. The declines for the weeks snap a 5-week winning streak. The declines on the day come after two days of higher closes. The NASDAQ and the Russell 2000 were the biggest losers as rates moved higher, and some of the high flyers saw profit-taking.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -145.15 points or -0.37% at 38627.98

S&P index fell -24.16 points or -0.48% at 5005.56

NASDAQ index fell -130.53 points or -0.82% at 15775.64

For the Russell 2000 it fell -28.73 points or -1.39% at 2032.74

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average fell -0.11%

S&P index fell -0.42%

NASDAQ index fell -1.34%

For the Russell 2000 and actually rose 1.132% this week.

Looking at some of the big movers: