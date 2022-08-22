The major US indices are closing sharply lower for the 2nd consecutive day. The Nasdaq led the decline with a tumble of -2.55%.

A look at the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average is closing down one 643.15 points or -1.91% at 33063.62-
  • S&P index is down -90.49 points or -2.14% at 4138.00
  • NASDAQ index is modestly in 23.63 points or -2.55% at 12381.58
  • Russell 2000 is down -41.60 points or -2.13% at 1915.74

All 11 sectors of the S&P move to the downside. The weakest included:

  • consumer discretionary's, -224%
  • information technology, -2.78%
  • communication services -2.66%

The best of the worst included:

  • energy -0.25%
  • consumer Staples -1.11%
  • healthcare -1.38%

Leading the downside:

  • Intel, -4.35%
  • Salesforce, -3.64%
  • Disney, -3.46%
  • Microsoft, -2.94%

The best of the worst Dow stocks include:

  • P&G, -0.24%
  • J & J, -0.34%
  • Chevron, -0.44%
  • Verizon, -0.56%