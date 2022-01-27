The major US stock indices are set open higher despite higher yields and higher oil.

A snapshot of the market currently shows the futures are implying:

Dow up 200 points after yesterday's -129.64 point decline

S&P index up 39 points after yesterday's -6.54 point decline

NASDAQ index up 162 points after yesterday's 2.82 point rise

In the US debt market, the two year yield is leading the way to the upside but the 30 year yield is currently down. The two year yield is currently trading at 1.178%. That's up from 1.091% near 5 PM yesterday, but off the high yield of 1.208%. The 10 year yield is at 1.833%, marginally lower than the near 5 PM yesterday rate at 1.846%.

US yields are mixed

Crude oil prices are higher with the March contract currently trading at $88.39. That's up $1.04 on the day