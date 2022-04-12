The body blows continue to mount for US equities.
A strong start today has fallen flat with the S&P 500 now trading flat and the Nasdaq clinging to a 0.2% gain.
4408 was yesterday's low in the S&P 500 and we're just 3 points away.
The body blows continue to mount for US equities.
A strong start today has fallen flat with the S&P 500 now trading flat and the Nasdaq clinging to a 0.2% gain.
4408 was yesterday's low in the S&P 500 and we're just 3 points away.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read