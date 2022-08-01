The major US stock indices are down for the first time in 4 trading days. Geopolitical concerns between the US and China are elevated as reports that Speaker Pelosi will be landing in Taiwan on Tuesday and will meet lawmakers on Wednesday. China is not pleased and that has the markets on the defensive today. The details are still in flux, however.

A snapshot of the markets 6 minutes into the day is showing.

  • Dow is down -161.35 points or -0.49% at 32683.79
  • S&P is down -26.75 points or -0.65% at 4103.53
  • Nasdaq is down -78.80 points or -0.64% at 12311.88
  • Russell 200 is down -22.54 points or -1.20% at 1862.68

In other markets:

  • spot gold is up $5.96 or 0.34% at $1771.
  • Spot silver is up $0.02 or 0.11% at $20.35
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $-4.70 at $93.92
  • the price bitcoin is trading back down at $23,038 after closing at 5 PM near the $24,000 level

In the US debt market, yields are tilting to the downside:

  • 2 year 2.896, +0.8 basis points
  • 5 year 2.664%, -1.7 basis points
  • 10 year 2.636%, -1 point basis points
  • 30 year 2 point on the 4%, -1.8 basis points