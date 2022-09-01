The month of August saw the major US indices moving lower.

  • Dow industrial average fell -4.07%
  • S&P fell -4.,26%
  • Nasdaq fell -4.64%
  • Russell 2000 fell -2.24%

Adam points out that September is not historically good month either for US indices. Spetember over the last 20 years shows:

The month is getting off to a slow start with the major indices moving to the downside to start the trading day. A snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow industrial average -183.4 points or -0.58% at 31327.04
  • S&P index -28.75 points or -0.73% at 3926.24
  • NASDAQ index -131.14 points or -1.11% at 11685.06
  • Russell 2000-24.85 points or -1.35% at 1819.26

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

  • 2 year 3.503%, up 1 basis point
  • 5 year 3.375%, up 1.9 basis points
  • 10 year 3.249%, up 5.3 basis points
  • 30 year 3.361%, up 6.7 basis points

In other markets: