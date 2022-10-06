The major US stock indices are opening lower. Yesterday the prices were also down on the day but only marginally. The dollar indices also retraced large declines intraday.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average down 78 points -0.26% at 30195.99

S&P index down 6 points or -0.17% at 3777

NASDAQ index unchanged at 11148.00

Russell 2000 index down down -3.12 points or -0.18% at 1759.56

In the US debt market:

2 year yields are at 4.179 up 2.9 basis points

5 year yields are at 4.002 up 4.4 basis points

10 year and is at 3.771+1.4 basis points

30 year 3.752 down -1.2 basis points

The US dollar is moving higher with all the major currencies vs. the US dollar trading at new session lows (i.e. the dollar is at session highs vs all the currencies).

EURUSD has moved away from its 100 hour moving average at 0.98676 and currently trades at 0.98388.

GBPUSD is also moving away from its 100 hour moving average at 1.1299 and trades at 1.1237.

USDJPY is moving away from its near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 144.57. The current prices trading at 144.75 below the key 145.00 level

USDCHF is trading away from its converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 0.98495. It trades at 0.9869

USDCAD broke above its 200 hour moving average at 1.36714. The new high price just reached 1.36984 just below the natural resistance at 1.3700