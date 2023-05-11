The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening up mixed.

The Dow industrial average is lower as Disney shares slump and concerns about regional banking indices have traders worried about a harder landing. The KRE regional bank indexes trading down -2.78% with PacWest Bancorp shares down -28.78% at $4.33. The low price last week reached $2.48 before bouncing up to $7.50 on Monday.

The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged (now lower). The S&P is lower.

A snapshot of the market is currently showing:

Dow industrial average is trading down -267.67 points or -0.80% at 33263.67. Disney shares are trading down $7.41 or -7.33% at $93.70.

S&P index is down -17.51 points or -0.42% at 4120.12

NASDAQ index is a down -20.79 points or -0.17% at 12285.65

Google is fighting back against Microsoft's lead in AI. Microsoft shares are down -1.71%. Alphabet shares are up 3.02% in early trading. Yesterday Alphabet had their developers conference, and investors were impressed by their push into AI.

Looking at the US yield curve, yields are lower across the board and trading near session lows. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET today: