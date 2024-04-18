US stocks are opening mixed with the NASDAQ lower. The S&P is trading above and below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is marginally higher. A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average up 84.29 points or 0.22% at 37837.61

S&P index is down -6.51 points or -0.13% at 5015.71.

NASDAQ index is down -50.60 points or -0.32% at 15632.77.

The small-cap Russell 2000 indexes up 0.21 points or 0.01% at 1948.16.

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average -0.24%

S&P index -2.02%

NASDAQ index -3.35%

Russell 2000-2.69%

US yields have moved higher after the stronger than expected Philadelphia Fed index. The initial and continuing jobless claims were steady and indicative of a solid employment picture. NY Fed Pres. Williams reiterated that policy is a good place and that the Fed is not very to cut rates.

2-year yield 4.975%, +4.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.660%, +4.3 basis points

10-year yield 4.622%, +3.7 basis points

30 year yield 4.720%, +2.2 basis points

