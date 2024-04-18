US stocks are opening mixed with the NASDAQ lower. The S&P is trading above and below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is marginally higher. A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 84.29 points or 0.22% at 37837.61
- S&P index is down -6.51 points or -0.13% at 5015.71.
- NASDAQ index is down -50.60 points or -0.32% at 15632.77.
The small-cap Russell 2000 indexes up 0.21 points or 0.01% at 1948.16.
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average -0.24%
- S&P index -2.02%
- NASDAQ index -3.35%
- Russell 2000-2.69%
US yields have moved higher after the stronger than expected Philadelphia Fed index. The initial and continuing jobless claims were steady and indicative of a solid employment picture. NY Fed Pres. Williams reiterated that policy is a good place and that the Fed is not very to cut rates.
- 2-year yield 4.975%, +4.3 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.660%, +4.3 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.622%, +3.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.720%, +2.2 basis points
in other markets:
- crude oil is trading down six cents at $82.62.
- Gold is trading at $17.30 or 0.73% at 2377.28
- Bitcoin is trading at $62,331