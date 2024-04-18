US stocks are opening mixed with the NASDAQ lower. The S&P is trading above and below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is marginally higher. A snapshot of the market eight minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 84.29 points or 0.22% at 37837.61
  • S&P index is down -6.51 points or -0.13% at 5015.71.
  • NASDAQ index is down -50.60 points or -0.32% at 15632.77.

The small-cap Russell 2000 indexes up 0.21 points or 0.01% at 1948.16.

For the trading week:

  • Dow industrial average -0.24%
  • S&P index -2.02%
  • NASDAQ index -3.35%
  • Russell 2000-2.69%

US yields have moved higher after the stronger than expected Philadelphia Fed index. The initial and continuing jobless claims were steady and indicative of a solid employment picture. NY Fed Pres. Williams reiterated that policy is a good place and that the Fed is not very to cut rates.

  • 2-year yield 4.975%, +4.3 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.660%, +4.3 basis points
  • 10-year yield 4.622%, +3.7 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.720%, +2.2 basis points

in other markets:

  • crude oil is trading down six cents at $82.62.
  • Gold is trading at $17.30 or 0.73% at 2377.28
  • Bitcoin is trading at $62,331