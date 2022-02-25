The major indices have put together back-to-back up days with the Dow leading the way and having it's best day in 2022. The gains come despite risk of more unrest in Ukraine as Russia surrounds the capital city of Kyiv.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average closed up 834.92 points or 2.51% at 34058.74
  • S&P index closed up 95.95 points or 2.24% at 4384.64
  • mesic index closed up 221.05 points or 1.64% at 13694.63
  • Russell 2000 rows 45.57 points or 2.28% at 2040.93

For the week, the S&P NASDAQ and Russell 2000 will closed higher. The Dow industrial average was virtually unchanged (down marginally)

Year to date:

  • Dow industrial average, -6.27%
  • S&P -8.02%
  • NASDAQ, -12.47%
  • Russell 2000, -9.10%