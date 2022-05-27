US major  indices  are looking to open higher. The Dow industrial average has been up 5 consecutive days. A rise today and the S&P and  NASDAQ  will be the 4th and 5 trading days

  • Dow futures are implying a rise of 74 points
  • S&P futures are implying a rise of 25 points
  • NASDAQ futures are implying a rise of 121 points

What seems nearly certain is that the major indices will snap multi-week declines. The Dow industrial average has been down for 8 consecutive weeks, while the NASDAQ index and S&P index have been down for 7 consecutive weeks. All indices are up solidly this week. Nasdaq is up 3.4%, S&P is up 4% this week, and the Dow is up 4.4%.