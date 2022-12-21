A four-day losing streak was snapped yesterday in the US stock market with modest gains achieved in the NASDAQ and S&P index. The Dow is up marginally higher. Today, the major indices are said to extend those gains in early trading. The futures are applying higher levels for each of the major indices. A snapshot of the implied openings currently shows:

US yields are lower helping the tone today (yesterday the 10 year yield was up about 10 basis points).

  • Two year yield 4.213%, -4.6 basis points
  • five year yield 3.731%, -6.0 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.640%, -4.8 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.699% -4.8 basis points