They're going to kick down the doors of the market to get it opened today.

S&P 500 futures +0.5%

Nasdaq futures +0.9%

DJIA futures +0.3%

Given the 174 point pre-market gain, the Nasdaq will almost surely break the March 8 record high.

Shares of Micron will lead the way as they trade up 16.5% in the pre-market on strong earnings.

Reddit also picked a great day for an IPO with shares priced at $34.