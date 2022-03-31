The major US stock  indices  are trading lower at the start of the US trading session. The declines are around -0.2% to -0.3%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up -107.43 points or -0.30% at 35121.39
  • S&P index -8.47 points or -0.18% at 4593.99
  • NASDAQ index -37.17 points or -0.26% at 14405.10
  • Russell 2000 is up 1.32 points or 0.06% at 2092.39

The month and the quarter end today. The US stocks other worst quarter in two years, but the stocks on track for the first positive month of 2022.

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading up $7.64 or 0.4% at $1940.24
  • Spot silver is up $0.17 or 0.72% the $25.04
  • WTI crude oil is trading down four dollars at $103.75
  • Bitcoin is trading at $47,000 which is down marginally on the day

In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged:

  • two year 2.312%, unchanged
  • 10 year 2.334%, -1.8 basis points
  • 30 year 2.461%, -1.7 basis points