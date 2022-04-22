The major US indices are trading lower at the start of the day. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the downside with a near -0.9% decline.

A snapshot of the market 14 minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average -314.26 points or -0.90% at 34478.51

S&P index -35.65 points or -0.81% at 4358.02

NASDAQ index -67.73 points or -0.51% 13106.92

the Russell 2000 index is down 9.64 points or -0.48% at 1981.81

Both the S&P and NASDAQ are down for the third consecutive day. The Dow industrial average is holding onto a small gain for the week. The index closed last Friday at 34451.24. Both the S&P and NASDAQ are lower on week.