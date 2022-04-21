Wall Street Journal (may be gated) reporting on remarks from

  • committed to providing an additional $500 million to help Ukraine pay general government expenses, adding to the roughly $500 million the U.S. already provided in nonmilitary aid to Ukraine.
  • On further sanctions, Ms. Yellen said that some of them—such as a ban of Russian energy imports by European countries—would be difficult to enact. European countries are far more reliant than the U.S. on Russian energy.

Yep, nothing surprising in these remarks.

